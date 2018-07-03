It's politics as usual at Louisiana's Old State Capitol.
Beginning July 5, the capitol, which is the state's political history museum, will be showing the traveling exhibit "Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons." The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 29, is a collection of early 20th-century editorial cartoons from metropolitan newspapers throughout the country.
And many of the political subjects they tackle aren't much different from those two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Walt Handelsman depicts in The Advocate today.
Handelsman will kick off the museum's programs that accompany the exhibit with a talk and slide presentation at 5:30 p.m. July 11. The program is free.
Visitors can then walk through the exhibit, which includes work by Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists, each demonstrating political commentary through editorial illustrations that address issues from their era. Subjects include industry vs. labor, relations between the nation's rich and poor, political parties, political fence sitting and poor treatment of the nation's war veterans.
The cartoons are original drawings by such cartoonists as Bruce Alexander Russell, Herbert Lawrence Block (Herblock), Charles G.Werner, C.D. Batchelor, Charles R. Macauley and Vaughn Shoemaker.
"Editorial cartoons didn't originate in our country, but it's my opinion that they were perfected here through journalism," says Caroline Kennedy, the museum's educational coordinator. "They had to figure out a way to fit a lot of news into a tiny space, and this is where a lot of Americans got their news of the day."
Kennedy also points out that popular national symbols emerged from editorial cartoons.
"We didn't know what Santa Claus looked like until an editorial cartoonist drew him," she says. "And it's the same with Uncle Sam. An editorial cartoonist drew him, and he emerged as a symbol for our country."
Uncle Sam will be seen several times in this show, both in celebratory situations and in instances where the cartoonists use him to take a jab at hot political controversy.
"It was through editorial cartoons that they were able to make political commentary through satire," Kennedy says. "They weren't creating cartoons to be funny, but they were able to take the edge off through satire to make their points and avoid retaliation."
The show's collection belongs to the Melton Gallery at the University of Central Oklahoma, which has housed this set of political cartoons for more than three decades. The traveling exhibit is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Through Sept. 29
WHERE: Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. (225) 342-0500 or louisianaoldstatecapitol.org
PROGRAMS:
- 5:30 p.m. July 11: The Advocate's Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Walt Handelsman will offer his insights on today’s political scene and how he presents it with varying points of view.
- 1 p.m. Aug. 1, 8: "Beat the Heat" gallery talks, guided tours for children.
- September, date to be announced: Cartoonist Fred Mulhearn will sign copies of his latest book, "Looziana Political Cartoons: The Best of Fred Mulhearn."
- Coming: "Movie Night," screening of the film "Herblock," which chronicles the career of cartoonist Herb Block, and features Tom Brokaw, Gwen Ifill, Bob Schieffer and Jon Stewart. Date to be announced.