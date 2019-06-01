The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host its annual Dino Day on June 8.
The event will include a variety of dinosaur-themed, hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and related planetarium shows from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There also will be art and science activities, investigations of fossils and minerals with the Baton Rouge Gem & Mineral Society and a lineup of dino-themed planetarium shows.
Jason, the Triceratops skull, on loan from Raising Cane's & the Graves family, will be on exhibit. The Louisiana Public Broadcasting-sponsored film, "Dinosaur Train," will show at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in the auditorium.
This year, Dino Day will begin with a special breakfast available exclusively to museum members. The doors for members will open at 8:30 a.m.
In addition to breakfast and hands-on activities, members can see the premiere of "Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia" and a stargazing activity, featuring a special appearance by “Rex,” the museum's own Tyrannosaurus Rex.
You can join the LASM at the front desk that morning and get free admission to the breakfast, as well as yearlong benefits to the museum and planetarium. For more information, visit lasm.org.