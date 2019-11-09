UpStage Theatre will perform an encore of "The Hourglass" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, on its black box stage, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $24 at the door or at upstagetheatre.biz.
The Runnels School will present the world premiere of an original composition by the Rev. Dr. Julius “Tip” Tipton at a “Musical Tribute to Veterans” at 11:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre, 17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road. Tipton is a musician and retired Presbyterian minister. (225) 215-5706.
The LSU Composers Forum will host a free concert, "Music of Louisiana," at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the LSU School of Music Recital Hall, Dalrymple Drive. The concert will feature Taylor Assad on saxophone, Michael Bartnik on clarinet, Matthew Swihart on trumpet, Jason Ladd on tuba, Gustavo Miranda on percussion and Richard Jeric on piano. louisianasinfonietta.org.
Tickets are on sale for Red Magnolia Theatre Co.'s production of "Steel Magnolias" opening Thursday, Nov. 14, in Theatre Baton Rouge's Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. redmagnoliatc.org.
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host "Printmaking for the Classroom" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and a visit to Malaika Favorte's studio at 2 p.m. Nov. 17. lsumoa.org.
Tickets are on sale for the National Geographic Live Speaker Series featuring former NFL cheerleader and daughter of Cuban immigrants Mireya Mayor at 2 p.m. Nov. 17. Tickets are $38. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol," opening Dec. 6 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's "A Charlie Brown Christmas," opening Dec. 12 in the Pasqua Theatre, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. (225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.
Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's "Black Nativity," opening Dec. 13 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org.
Dutchtown High School Theatre Department will present "Next to Normal" at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 13-14; 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16; and 2 p.m. Nov. 17 in the cafeteria near the football field, 13165 La. 73, Geismar. The rock/pop dramatic musical is about a mother and her family struggling with bipolar depression and delusional episodes. Tickets, available at the door, are $12; $6 for students. Mature themes may not be appropriate for those 13 and younger. (225) 391-6200.
The Lifetime network movie "Christmas in Louisiana," which was filmed in Iberia Parish, will have a free premiere showing Thursday, Nov. 14, in New Iberia's Bouligny Plaza. (337) 365-1540 or iberiatravel.com.