- Registration is open for Courtney Scott's class, "Art of Hustle," at noon Jan. 30 at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. The class is a digital conversation about how to promote yourself and your brand while maintaining integrity. To register, email afabre@artsbr.org.
- The art galleries at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will be open after hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 31, featuring the newly opened exhibits "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed" and "Inner Light: The Photographs of Richard C. Albertine." Admission is $10, and wine will be available. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
- A new show featuring works by Paul Yanko and Enid Williams has opened at Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (225) 927-7676 or annconnelly.com.
- Early bird tickets are available for $20 through Feb. 1 for New Venture Theatre's production of the musical, "Crowns." Afterward, tickets will cost $25-$30. The show opens Feb. 15 in the LSU Studio Theatre. (225) 588—7576 or newventuretheatre.org.
- Vocal auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Disney's "Newsies" will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 followed by dance auditions at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Callbacks will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 4. Auditions are by appointment only by calling (225) 924-6496. For more information, visit theatrebr.org.
- Registration is open for "Material Exploration: Printmaking with Katrina Andry" from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The class will take place in conjunction with Andry's exhibit, "The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came." Andry will lead a linocut workshop for ages 18 and older, all skill levels welcome. Enrollment limited to 20. Cost is $45; $25 for students, $35 for members. Register at lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Swine Palace's production of "Our Town," opening Feb. 15 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building. Tickets are $19 at swinepalace.org.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will hold Mommy (or Daddy) and Me Flamenco Classes for children ages 6 months to 3 years old and their caregivers. Admission is free. Classes will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 19, March 19, April 4 and June 4 at the Arts Council’s Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. To register, visit bit.ly/2ChOSaW. For more information, call (225) 344-8558, ext. 227, or visit artsbr.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Follow Robin Miller on Twitter, @rmillerbr.