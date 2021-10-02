Artists Justin Tyler Bryant, Rosemary Goodell and Haejung Lee will be showing their work from Oct. 5 through Oct. 28 at Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
The gallery will host a virtual opening reception at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Bryant said his exhibit, "Back to Black," reintroduces the color black into his painting palette "also framing a conversation around Black representation as a means in and of itself to make paintings."
"The ancient technique of fresco is used along with contemporary imagery as an idea of observational study that is not regulated by a White gaze," he said. "I am interested in the timeless quality of fresco and the self-satisfying presence of Black representation.”
Bryant is an instructor at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Tech and is a 2019-20 Interchange Artist Fellow for the Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Goodell's exhibition, "Improvisations," takes a musical theme.
“I come from a family of musicians," she said. "Beginning with piano, accordion and ending with drums and glockenspiel, my musical career never took off. But I found my voice in the visual arts."
Just as jazz musicians improvise, Goodell said her work starts in a personal place.
"Each print takes an unpredictable path expressing a feeling about something or some place," she said. "In music, different instrumental sounds are arranged to express an idea. In visual art, the elements of line, color, shape, texture and value are the artist’s instruments. The selection of these elements becomes the arrangement. When I compose a print, I play with these elements."
Lee's exhibit, "Namoo," shows how becoming a mom changed her life and her work.
“I used to create my work based on my personal interests and experiences in current situations," she said. "One of the biggest changes in my life was becoming a mom. Because of this, I had so many new experiences not just physically but also mentally and spiritually. My son, Hayden, became my priority and my interest."
This exhibition represents how she's incorporated Hayden's drawings into her ceramics pieces.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Face masks and social distancing are required inside the gallery. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.