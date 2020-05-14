Feel like having some socially-distant fun away from the house on Saturday? Sure you do.
Head on over to the COVID Conquerors Drive-thru Art Gallery from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at GymFit’s Adventure Community Center, 4343 Rhoda Drive (off Airline Highway).
GymFit and artist Jacob Zumo are presenting the event, which will offer an art show, circus performances, food from Burgersmith and a chance to see GymFit’s new mural, which shows hands folded in prayer.
High in the air, Bayou Cirque will entertain eventgoers. Also look for performers spinning fire, along with trapeze and aerial silk artists.
Zumo will have additional works of art for sale.
Although the event will be primarily drive-thru, visitors can leave their cars for a photo with the mural. These photos will be available for purchase.
Event proceeds will benefit Missionaries of Charity at St. Agnes Catholic Church and Miracle League Cypress Mounds. Both entities help the homeless, children with special needs and/or impacted businesses during the pandemic.
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page. Donations are accepted on the event's GoFundMe page.