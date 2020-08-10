- The Capitol Park Museum's next "Lunchtime Lagniappe!' program, "Bayou St. John through the Centuries," will be held at noon Aug. 12 with author Cassie Pruyn speaking. Currently, all Lagniappe lectures are virtually hosted on the museum's Facebook page, facebook.com/LaStateMuseum.
- The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, will open its annual summer show and sale of new works by members of the Associated Women in the Arts with an open house from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 13. The show runs through Sept 26. This year's theme is “Blue Skies and Happy Memories” and will feature works by 25 artists highlighting Baton Rouge and Southern landscapes, waterscapes, flora, historic buildings and architecture. The show and reception are free. Refreshments will be served. Masks are required. For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or email lizgalry@bellsouth.net.
- Applications are open through Aug. 31 for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities' Rebirth Grants and Rebirth PL Grants. Award notifications will be made by Oct. 15. For details and to apply, visit leh.org/rebirth-grants.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "American Son," the story of an estranged biracial couple who must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident. The show opens Sept. 25 at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Only 40 seats will be sold per performance to maintain physical distancing. Tickets are $25.75 to $35.75 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 715 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, reopened last week. The museum is showing "Vitus Shell: 'Bout It 'Bout It, The Political Power of Just Being" through Aug. 15; "Malaika Favorite: The Alchemist" through Sept. 19; "Signal/Form: Video Art by Woody and Steina Vasulka" through Oct. 17; and "Bridging the Mississippi: Spans Across the Father of Waters" through April 3. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
