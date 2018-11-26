LAFAYETTE — Basin Dance Collective will mix dance, paint and movement into one story when it opens its original production, "SURFACE," on Nov. 28.
But, contrary to its title, the story is about looking below the surface.
"It's a merging of ideas where we access our deeper selves and bring that to the surface to share with other people," says Clare Cook, the group's artistic director and choreographer. "When we think of our existence, we see it only through polarities — good and evil, black and white — and it's all very much on the surface."
The show, which runs through Nov. 30 in the Acadiana Center for the Arts' James Devin Moncus Theatre, is a collaborative effort of Cook, abstract painter Dirk Guidry and body painter Brittney Pelloquin, who was featured on GSN's reality competition show, "Skin Wars," where she advanced to the finals in 2016.
"Brittney will be painting the dancers' bodies to look like stone," she says. "The paint progresses as our movement progresses. You'll see this evolution over the course of the show."
And with that, "SURFACE" will carve through the extremes in search of the space where humanity resides.
"This is an abstract show, but it's narrative in its ideas," Cook says. "You will follow the dancers' journey from start to finish."
Basin Dance Collective includes seven dancers, only one of whom is a man.
"Over the months of rehearsal, our themes have deepened," Cook says. "I've received a lot of inspiration from the dancers themselves."
Opening night will be followed by a post-show discussion, where the cast and artists will talk about the process of creating "SURFACE."
The Nov. 29 performance will be followed by the "Scratch the Surface" benefit for the company's rehearsal space and art center, Basin Arts. The event will include food, drinks, music and visual art hosted by Lafayette’s cutting edge creative class. Benefit tickets start at $125 and can be purchased at basinartslafayette.com/support. The Nov. 30 performance will include a social for dance students at 6:30 p.m. Dance groups of 10 or more will receive a special ticket rate to the show.
Cook and her husband are natives of Lafayette. They lived in New York for a decade before returning home, where Cook established the Basin Arts center and the Basin Dance Collective.
"When we returned, there was this exciting new energy in the arts here," she says. "It's been an amazing adventure."
'SURFACE'
A Basin Dance Collective original production
WHEN: 7:30 p.m Nov. 28-30
WHERE: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette.
TICKETS/INFO: $28; $22 seniors and students. (337) 233-7060 or acadianacenterforthearts.org