- Registration is open for classes for all ages at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. For a full list or to register, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host "Archaeology in Louisiana: Living in the Past" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13. The event will include a flint-knapping demonstration, making clay pots with ceramic artists and an excavation of artifacts. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- The LSU College of Art's Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting a photography show by Meghan Saas, "TAKING(birth)CONTROL: Empowerment through Contraceptive Education," Oct. 16-Oct. 19. The exhibit runs in conjunction with the Society of Photographic Education Conference in Baton Rouge. There will be a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 389-7180.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "The Rocky Horror Show," opening Oct. 18 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. For tickets, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of "Love, Whitney," opening Oct. 19 in the Hayden Hall Theatre on the Southern University campus. For tickets, visit newventuretheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for LSU Opera's production of "Eugene Onegin," opening Oct. 25 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. For tickets, call lsu.edu/cmda/events.
- The second lecture in the “Let’s Talk: Art” series, sponsored jointly by Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Visual Art + Design and the Friends of Sims Library, will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11, at SLU’s Contemporary Art Gallery. Tom Walton, an SLU assistant professor of painting, will present “Why Draw a Line in the Sand? A Contemporary View on the Relationship between Abstract and Representational Painting.” Admission is free. For more information, call (985) 549-3962.
On the area arts and cultural scene
