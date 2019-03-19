In Swine Palace's "Airline Highway," everyone talks at once, yet every line is important.
While these concurrent conversations create an interesting stage dynamic, they present a heavy challenge for Joy Vandervort-Cobb, who is directing the play by New Orleans native Lisa D'Amour.
"There are moments that are important, but the audience might miss them because another conversation is going on at the same time," Vandervort-Cobb said. "So, I'm working on framing these moments, trying to bring them out in telling this story."
"Airline Highway" opens March 22 in LSU's Reilly Theatre. A pay-what-you-can show will be staged March 20 and a preview performance on March 21.
Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre commissioned D'Amor in 2014 to write the play, which eventually garnered four Tony Award nominations after a 2015 Broadway run.
The story opens in the parking lot of the Hummingbird Motel along Airline Highway outside of New Orleans. The residents have gathered to celebrate the life of Miss Ruby, who made a name for herself in New Orleans' burlesque scene. She's spent the latter part of her life acting as a mother figure to those living in the Hummingbird. Now, she's nearing the end of her life, and she wants to attend her own funeral.
Her fellow residents stage a Mardi Gras-esque celebration where their own stories of pain, disappointment and laughter unfold into the night.
Vandervort-Cobb pointed out that the story is filled with comedy.
"When I first read the play, I didn't read it as funny," she said. "But it's totally different when it's coming out of the actors' mouths. We couldn't stop laughing in our first read-through. It was hilarious."
'Airline Highway'
A Swine Palace production
WHEN: March 21-24, March 26-31. Performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU
TICKETS/INFO: March 20 — Pay-what-you-can; March 21 preview — $15; other performances — $32, $22 for seniors, faculty, staff; $17 for students. (225) 578-3527 or lsu.edu.edu/cmda/theatre