"Spanish Town Mardi Gras: 40 Years of Good Times and Bad Decisions" is open at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The show commemorates 40 years of Baton Rouge’s Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade and 30 years of the infamous Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
Feb. 2 is Free First Sunday, with free admission and activities to several area museums, including the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.; the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; and the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road.
The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host the Lunchtime Lagniappe! program, "Recovered Memories," featuring local tour guide and Friends of the Cabildo board member Robert Freeland, at noon Feb. 5. Free. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
Registration is open for the Art & Alzheimer's Tour led by Laura Larsen from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the LSU Museum of Art. The tour is presented in partnership with Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area. Free, but advance registration required. Call (225) 236-4616.
Registration is open for Figure Drawing Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the LSU Museum of Art. Admission is free, and graphite and paper are provided. To register, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., is showing the exhibit, "One Half the People: Advancing Equality for Women," running through March 14. Admission is free. (225) 342-0500 or louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
The Capitol Park Museum will host "Building Blocks: If Kids Ruled the City," from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8. Presented by AIA Baton Rouge and CSRS, Building Blocks is an interactive experience where children ages 7-10 and their parents and siblings, aided by architects and university students, get to build a small scale version of their ideal city. Bring a small cardboard box. Free. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
Tickets are on sale for Aquila Theatre's traveling production of George Orwell's "1984" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $28-$48. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
Cat Haven's annual Krewe Of Mew Photo Contest is on, with donations benefiting the organization's mission to find homes for homeless cats and kittens. gogophotocontest.com/cathaven.
Tickets are on sale for the Louisiana Crossroads concert, Steve Riley’s International Accordion Kings, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the James Devin Moncus Theatre in the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
The Hilliard Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host a panel discussion on "Architecture and Sustainability" at 6 p.m. Feb. 5. The discussion coincides with Robert C. Tannen's exhibit, "BOX-CITY." (337) 442-2278 or hilliardmuseum.org.
Tickets are on sale for Galentines Day at the Hilliard at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Hilliard Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Tickets are $45, members; $50, nonmembers. (337) 442-2278 or visiting hilliardmuseum.org.