It's the 1960s and change is coming to Baltimore when BREC'S Independence Park Theatre opens "Hairspray JR." on Oct. 18.
The musical runs through Oct. 20 at the theater, 7800 Independence Park Blvd., with performances at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The family-friendly musical is piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and tuneful songs. Adapted from the Broadway production that won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, "Hairspray JR." celebrates diversity with its positive message and humor.
It's 1962, and spunky, plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad has one big dream — to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When she finally gets her shot, she's transformed from social outcast to sudden star.
In balancing her newfound power with her desire for justice, Tracy fights to dethrone the reigning Miss Teen Hairspray, Amber von Tussle, and integrate a TV network with the help of her outsized mom, Edna, and guest DJ, Motormouth Maybelle.
Tickets are $15 and $10 for ages 12 and younger at (225) 216-0660 or theparktheatre.com.