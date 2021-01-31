Local artist Beth Welch will open her exhibit "Living Memory" on Feb. 1 in the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St.
The show explores the concept of motherhood and child-rearing. It runs through Feb. 26.
“I think it is fascinating that each experience we have immediately becomes a memory,” Welch said. “My mother had five children and sacrificed more than I will ever know. Now, being a mother of a 2-year-old child, I find myself trying to sift through all of my childhood memories to find the ones that might teach me how to be a mother.”
A socially distanced opening reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 6.
The Arts Council also will be hosting Welch on its social media for a special live video and behind-the-scenes content.
Those who visit are asked to wear face masks and remain socially distanced. No more than 30 visitors may enter the gallery at one time.
Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit artsbr.org.