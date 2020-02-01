HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Opera Music/Theatre Workshop will present “Die Fledermaus” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-7 at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St.
The music featured in the opera was composed by Johann Strauss, who composed famous waltzes such as the “The Blue Danube” and “Tales from the Vienna Woods.”
The plot of "Die Fledermaus" is centered around a married couple and involves acts of deception and romance in order to attend a ball.
Tickets are $21, $16 for seniors, Southeastern faculty/staff and non-Southeastern students and $8 for children age 12 or younger. Admission is free for SLU students with university ID by calling (985) 543-4366 or visiting columbiatheatre.org.