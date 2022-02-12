- Tickets are still available for the "Rent" RENT 27th Anniversary Farewell Tour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 St. Louis St. Tickets are $55-$85 by visiting ticketmaster.com/rent-touring-baton-rouge-louisiana-02-15-2022/event/1B005B06B42B3176.
- The LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts is hosting an international festival celebrating the composer Igor Stravinsky's music, with a special focus on his life and work in America, from 1939 to 1971, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Street on campus. The LSU Wind Ensemble, LSU Symphony Orchestra, LSU Chamber Singers and Bugallo-Williams Piano Duo will combine in a concert of Stravinsky's neoclassical ballet "Agon," featuring dancers from the LSU School of Theatre, among other works. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $11 for students by visiting lsuuniontheater.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx.
- UpStage Theatre's production, "The Green Book," will open Saturday, March 5, at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $27 by visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
- Registration is open for the first of a series of 19 workshops for children, youth and adults at the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee. The series will run from February through September, taking place at several locations. The series will open with poetry workshops beginning Thursday, Feb. 17. To register, visit artscouncilofpointecoupee.org. For more information, call (225) 718-1574.
- First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd., will host renowned bass Richard Hobson, professor of voice at Southern University and former artist at The Metropolitan and New York City operas, in a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. He will be accompanied by Charles Lloyd, professor of piano at Southern University and Borislava Iltcheva, principal violin for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. For more information, call (225) 383-4777.
- Highland Coffees, 3350 Highland Road, is showing an exhibit of area photos from 50 years ago by photographer Phil Ward. The exhibit is free. For more information, visit philward.net.
- The Hilliard Museum of Art, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host an Art Talk with Trevor Gould at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Gould describes his work as a multi-media installation project comprised of highly representational sculpture, loose gestural paintings and non-objective abstraction. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air is opening this year’s competition with a Quick Draw at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in downtown New Iberia. Together, artists and spectators will be immersed in the creative process as artists race against the clock to complete a painting en plein air in only two hours. Prizes will be awarded and all artwork will be available for sale off the easel at the Shadows Visitor Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The competition is open to artists high school age and older. Registration is $10 by visiting shadowsontheteche.org/plein-air-painting.
- The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation is now accepting nominations for its annual list of Most Endangered Places and honorees for the Louisiana Preservation Awards for 2022. Each year, historic sites threatened for various reasons such as demolition, neglect, funding, etc., are selected to the Most Endangered List to bring awareness and attention to the state's rapidly disappearing cultural heritage. Nominations for sites that are important to local communities are due by Sunday, March 6. For more information, call (225) 930-0936 or email info@lthp.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
