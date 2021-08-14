Note: Some events may be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. Please check before planning to attend.
- Antoine Denzel Lacey's photography exhibit, "Black Joy in the Sun," is running through Aug. 31 at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. For more information, call (225) 763-2240.
- "Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection" runs through Feb. 20 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The show features selections from a group of more than 100 American studio ceramic works. Coinciding with the exhibit will be the museum's annual meeting and a gallery reception, featuring live ceramics demonstrations, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 19. The reception is free, but registration is requested at lsumoa.org/annual-meeting-2021-rsvp.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of 'The Hobbit,' opening Sept. 17 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30; $25 for students. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- Faye Phillips will present "From Red Stick to River Capital: Baton Rouge and Her People" at 10 a.m. Aug. 21, at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Phillips will explore how Native Americans; the French, Spanish, English and other Europeans; and African and American cultures and heritages shaped the early history of the region. Phillips is the author, co-author or editor of 11 books, eight of which focus on Baton Rouge history. The free program is sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society. For more information, call Mary McKeogh at (225) 925-8921
- Tickets are on sale for the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee's concert featuring Mobile, Alabama, singer-songwriter Ross Newell at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Julien Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. For tickets, call (225) 718-1574. Season ticket holders who had season tickets in 2020 can use the ticket for this event. For more information, email roygaleb@bellsouth.net.
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "9 to 5" opening Sept. 16 in the Old Pasqua Theatre, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. Tickets are $20-$30. Call (225) 647-1230 or visit actgonzales.org.
- Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., will host a "Drop-In and Food Forest" social event as part of its Meat Meet series at 4 p.m. Aug. 22. Drop in to meet the staff, ask questions and tour the space. Visitors also can help plan the Food Forest. Admission is free. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host artist Douglas Bourgeois in a "Lunchtime Gallery Talk" at noon Aug. 25. Bourgeois will discuss the meaning and inspiration behind his works included in the museum's exhibit, "Art by Bourgeois: Douglas Bourgeois." For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.