- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 W. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host author Nancy Penrose at its Lunchtime Lecture at noon Feb. 14. She will discuss and sign copies of her book, "A Dream and A Chisel: Louisiana Sculptor Angela Gregory in Paris, 1925-1928." Admission is free. (225) 336-2422, westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- Tickets are on sale for "Valentine Swing" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave., featuring the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra with soloists Brian Shaw, Willis Delony and Phillip Manuel. brso.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "Shakespeare in Love," opening Feb. 14 at the theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. actgonzales.org.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of the musical, "Crowns," opening Feb. 15 at the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive, and "Jambo!" opening Feb. 22 at Frank Hayden Hall on the Southern University campus. newventuretheatre.org.
- Keagan LeJeune will speak at the Lunchtime Lagniappe program at noon Feb. 20 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The program is on "Legendary Louisiana Outlaws," from the pirate Jean Laffite to Bonnie and Clyde. Admission is free.
- The LSU HopKins Black Box Theatre, 134 Coates Hall, is accepting reservations for free performances of "Burnt City" from Feb. 20-23 at goo.gl/LUXdUq. Donations will be accepted at the door. lsu.edu/cmst.
- Tickets are on sale for the Pointe Coupee Historical Society's Jazz Brunch fundraiser April 7 with music by the Mike Esnault Trio with featured vocalist Sarah Robinson at the LeJeune House, 507 E. Main St., New Roads. Tickets are $125, $200 for couples. bontempstix.com/events/jazz-brunch-the-lejeune-house.
- The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is showing "Heather Ryan Kelley: Quiddity" through March 9, and the "St. Thomas More's Advanced Placement Studio Arts" exhibit through Feb. 16. Admission is free. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
