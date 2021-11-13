- Art by members of the Associated Women in the Arts will be on exhibit at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane, through Nov. 29. Visit associatedwomeninthearts.com for more information.
- Tickets are on sale for "A Christmas Carol," running Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 16-19 at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. For tickets, which run $25-30, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- The exhibit, "Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy," runs through Dec. 17 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The show includes compelling artifacts, photographs, oral histories and interactive audio-video components. It debuted at The National WWII Museum in 2014, before embarking on a national tour. Visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org for more information.
- The exhibits, "Candice Lin: The Agnotology of Tigers," runs through March 20; "Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection" and "The Boneyard: The Ceramics Teaching Collection" run through Feb. 13 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Visit lsumoa.org.
- The exhibit, "1968: A Folsom Redemption," runs through Jan. 9 at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Blvd. The exhibit features a collection of photographs and memories of two journalists who witnessed the historic Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison. The museum also is showing "Music Behind the Gates," which explores the life of prison inmates and their escape through music, through Dec. 31, and "Louisiana Birds by Katherine Klimitas" also through Dec. 31. Also, the museum will host the Ethel Claiborne Dameron Lecture Series with speaker Elista Istre speaking on "Ring of Fire, Circle of Love: The Women in Johnny Cash's Life," at 2 p.m. Nov. 14, and the Cajun French Music Association Jam with Wallace Trahan, of the band Rice and Gravy, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. Call (225) 336-2422, ext. 200, or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org for details.
- Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., is showing the exhibit, "no, Thing — Nothing" featuring a collection of artworks by Mat Keel and Liz Lessner, through Dec. 3. Gallery hours are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and by appointment by emailing meetmeat@yeswecannibal.org. Also, the collective will host a live performance of improvised interactions by Dylan Burchett as part of its Meat Meet series at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 and Josephine Anstey's remote presentation, "Pik and Etty — economic commentators and reenactors" at 4 p.m. Nov. 21. Visit yeswecannibal.org for more information.
- A talk on "The King’s Daughters," which was a program sponsored by French King Louis XIV to recruit young French women to move to Quebec in the late 1660s to marry and produce children, will be presented by Clifford Normand, a descendant of four of these women, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Normand will discuss the lives of his ancestors as well as give other interesting historical facts on how one also moved to Louisiana with three daughters. The free program is sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society. For more information, call Mary McKeogh at (225) 925-8921.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments