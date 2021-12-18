- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is offering a stargazing show at 10 a.m. Saturdays in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky during the interactive presentation, then sit back for a show for all ages. After each week's show, you can collect a new constellation trading card. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. Admission is $12 for adults, and $10 for ages 3-12 and adults age 65 and older. Free for members. For more information, visit lasm.org.
- Playmakers of Baton Rouge's final performance of "Home for the Holidays" is at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. The musical revue features moments from past Playmakers shows, as well as your favorite carols and characters. Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for children. All seats are general admission. Visit playmakersbr.org for more information.
- The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is having a 20-hour sale on Dec. 20, with Orchestral Series tickets available for only $20. The offer is valid with promo code Tix20, only between 4 a.m. and midnight on Dec. 20. Visit brso.org for more information.
- The Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center, 315 Main St., Opelousas, will reopen its doors on Dec. 28. Exhibits cover prehistory, agriculture, home and family, business, music and food. One room is dedicated to the Civil War, and two rooms house the Geraldine Smith Welch Doll Collection of more than 400 dolls. The Rod Milburn exhibit holds memorabilia of the Olympic gold medalist. The museum also houses the Louisiana Video Collection Library and the Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival Archives. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. Call (337) 948-2589 or email museum@cityofopelousas.com for more information.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
