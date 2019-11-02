The Louisiana Youth Orchestra's opening concert for the 2019-20 season, conducted by Music Director David Torns, will be 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd. Tickets are $10 and $5 for students and are available at the door. For more information, visit brso.org.
Nov. 3 is Free First Sunday at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.; and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Admission is always free at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., (the museum is offering a letter-writing session for troops stationed throughout the world to coincide with Free First Sunday.) Also, the LSU Museum of Art will host a gallery talk at 2 p.m. with artist Nicolás de Jesús, followed by his art demonstration at 3 p.m. lsumoa.org.
The Louisiana Coalition of African American Breast Cancer Survivors will host a "Musical Matinee" at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 343-7692 or (225) 936-5922 or email madamcdonald@cox.net.
- The Capitol Park Museum's Lunchtime Lagniappe! program, "A Louisiana Christmas: Heritage Recipes & Hometown Celebrations," will be at noon Nov. 13. Carol Stubbs and Nancy Rust will talk about Les Fêtes de Noël, providing recipes and activities from the lighting of the bonfire at Oak Alley Plantation to Natchitoches’s Festival of Lights. Admission is free. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection" on Nov. 5 The show, which runs through Feb. 23, explores the intersection of religion with artistry, material and trade through artworks from South and East Asia. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Swine Palace's production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' drama, "Gloria," opening Nov. 8 in LSU's Reilly Theatre on Tower Drive. Opening night will be preceded by a pay-what-you-can show on Nov. 6 and a preview performance on Nov. 7. Tickets are $14-$29 plus fees. swinepalace.org.
- Southeastern Louisiana University's Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond, will present “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Charles Ross plays all the characters complete with voice impressions, sings the music, flies the ships, fights the battles and condenses the plots of three films into one comedic production. Ticket are $20, $13 for students. (985) 543-4371.
- Tickets are on sale for "The Art of Food" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 6, at the Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., No. 2846, Covington. The event not only features a multi-coursed seated meal with wine pairings but an appearance by internationally known muralist Fracisco Diaz. Chef Jeffery Hansell, of Restaurant OxLot 9 at Covington's Southern Hotel, will offer up dishes that interpret Diaz's works. Tickets are $150. bontempstix.com/events/2019-Art-of-Food-Dinner-with-LPB.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com