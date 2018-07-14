- Forum 35's Art Melt, the largest multimedia juried art exhibit in Louisiana, will open July 21 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The grand opening will be preceded by a preview party on July 20. For preview party tickets, visit forum35.site-ym.com/events.
- Auditions for New Venture Theatre's "Plenty of Time" will be held at 1 p.m. July 21 on the second floor of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St., with callbacks at 6 p.m. July 23. To register, visit newventuretheatre.org/offsite/Audform.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum's next Lunchtime Lecture & Panel Discussion will focus on "A Brief History of Invention and Patents in the United States" at noon Aug. 3. Paul Paskoff, retired professor of history at LSU, will speak. Following his presentation, Paskoff will moderate a panel whose members have been involved in the patent process and can share their experiences and answer questions. Participants are welcome to bring a brown bag lunch. This program coincides with the museum's "Rural Engineuity" exhibit. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- "Confluence by Jerry Uelsmann" and "Collection Spotlight: Angela Gregory" runs through Oct. 14 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Confluence" features 65 photographs from the artist’s work produced from 2014 to 2017. "Angela Gregory" focuses on the artist's sculpture in the museum’s permanent collection. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors program's production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" opening Aug. 16 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30, $19 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, has announced its 2018-19 season. For details and tickets, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org/events.
- The Iberia Performing Arts League's summer children’s musical "Annie," directed by Katelyn Gulotta, continues July 19-22 at Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. The Sunday matinee is at 3 p.m. All other performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.(337) 364-6114 or eventbrite.com. Tickets also can also be purchased at the door.
On the area arts and cultural scene
