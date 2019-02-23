A band from the U.S. Air Force and a choral group from the Navy will perform in south Louisiana in March.
The United States Air Force Band of the West will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. March 2 in the Lafayette High School auditorium, 3000 W. Congress St., Lafayette.
At 7 p.m. March 14, the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters will give a free concert at University Baptist Church, 5775 Highland Road, Baton Rouge.
This Air Force concert band is a 45-member ensemble that performs for formal military ceremonies, educational clinics and public concerts throughout the southern United States. The band offers a wide range of music in a repertoire consisting of music from the Renaissance through the present day, from symphonic band compositions to Broadway musicals and from Sousa marches to today’s popular hits.
The band's members are from colleges and universities throughout the nation who serve in the Air Force. The band is part of the Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. For more information email windband@gmail.com.
The Navy chorale ensemble's visit is one of 18 stops in nine states. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway and contemporary music. At home in Washington, D.C., the group performs for the president, vice president and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries.