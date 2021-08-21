The Baton Rouge Symphony is celebrating its 75th anniversary season, along with its long-awaited return to the River Center Theater.
The season kicks off with The Lamar Family Chamber Series, featuring returning favorites Bachtoberfest and Holiday Brass, as well as guest artists Willis Delony and Houston Symphony principal clarinetist Mark Nuccio.
November brings a celebration of the symphony's 75th anniversary with a special concert under the direction of Timothy Muffitt, music director and conductor, along with VIP tours and a special dinner.
In January, the Orchestral Series returns to the River Center Theater with guest conductors Andrew Grams, Julian Kuerti and Kazem Abdullah. The season culminates with a performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, featuring Maestro Muffitt.
The Orchestra Series will be:
- Series 1: Andrew Grams conducts Brahms with soloist Richard Lin on violin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the River Center Theater.
- Series 2: Julian Kuerti conducts Dvořák with soloist Zuill Bailey on cello at 7:30 p.m. March 10 at the River Center Theater.
- Series 3: Kazem Abdullah conducts Tchaikovsky with soloist Matthew Hakkarainen on violin at 7:30 p.m. April 7 in the River Center Theater.
- Series 4: Timothy Muffitt conducts Beethoven's Ninth Symphony at 8 p.m. May 20 in the River Center Theater with the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus.
For tickets and a full schedule of special concerts, visit brso.org.