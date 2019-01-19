Don't expect a lot of Broadway style sets and intricate backdrops when "The Addams Family" musical opens Jan. 25 in the Reilly Theatre.
But you will find something a little unexpected. There will be an orchestra on stage for the Musical Theatre Club at LSU's production.
"We're calling this a deconstructed 'Addams Family,'" director Michael Guillot said. "The Musical Theatre Club doesn't have a lot of money to work with, so everybody is helping where they can. And we'll tell the audience they're going to have to use their imaginations at the beginning of the play."
The story and music will be the same, which, Guillot said, is the focus of this production.
"It's like how the musical 'Chicago' is staged with the musicians on the stage," he said. "We'll have our musicians onstage dressed like 'Ancestors.' That's what our ensemble is called. And the story will take place around them."
It's a story that features Erik Gudiel as Gomez and Emily LeBlanc as Morticia. Rounding out the immediate family are Kasey Delahoussaye as Pugsley and Savannah Chiasson as Wednesday.
This show marks Guillot's first time working with the Musical Theatre Club, which is open to all LSU students. He works full time as the artistic director at Playmakers of Baton Rouge.
"Since the club doesn't have a lot of money to work with, our costume designers at Playmakers are pitching in," Guillot said. "And everyone in the cast and crew are helping each other with the costumes and stage during the show. "
The Musical Theatre Club grew from the cancellation of the LSU School of Music's popular musical theater class. Students from the class formed the club, established a board and has since staged four musicals and annual "Singo" revue productions. The club receives funding from LSU's student government and student fees, along with donations from past productions. Admission is always free.
"For their musicals, they always try to choose a family-friendly show," Guillot said. "'The Addams Family' is a little edgier, but that's because it's 'The Addams Family.' It's fun, and everyone knows this family, and it's safe to take the kids."
'The Addams Family'
The Musical Theatre Club at LSU's annual musical
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26, and 2 p.m Jan. 27.
WHERE: Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. (225) 578-3527