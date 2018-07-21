The Contemporain, Bankston/Adams Gallery will open "In My Mind's Eye," a solo exhibition of Mississippi abstract painter Carolyn Busenlener's works, on July 24 in the Manship Theatre Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
A 6 p.m. reception will be held July 26. The show runs through Sept. 23. Admission is free.
Busenlener says some people have what's considered a third eye that allows them to visualize memories or scenes in their minds, and her talent for mental imagery is brilliant and distinct.
Busenlener’s work has been exhibited throughout the nation in galleries, fairs and in private and corporate collections. She is a member of the Mississippi Art Colony and the Mississippi Arts Commission. Busenlener received a bachelor of fine arts degree in painting from Tulane University. She also studied at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (225) 955-5646.