Serena Pandos will be the next president and executive director of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, the LASM announced Thursday.
Pandos will replace Carol Gikas, who will retire at the end of January after leading LASM for 39 years. Pandos will begin her post on or before Feb. 1, a news release says.
Pandos currently serves as president and executive director of the International Museum of Art and Science (IMAS) in McAllen, Texas. She is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, and has more than 15 years experience in museum leadership roles. She holds a master of arts in Arts Administration and masters of fine arts degrees.
Pandos is very excited to be moving to Baton Rouge and leading LASM, the release also says.
“This is a great honor to be selected to lead the LASM and to succeed Carol Gikas, for whom I have the utmost respect. Carol’s legacy will be the foundation on which we all work together to advance the mission of LASM. I am eager to get to know the community, the museum’s staff and LASM supporters,” she said in the news release.
Pandos was selected following a national search.