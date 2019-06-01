- The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will host Friday Night Movies on the Plaza this summer at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The free series features "Frozen" on June 7, "Moana" on June 14, "Black Panther" on June 21 and "The Lego Movie 2" on June 28. All movies start at 7 p.m. (225) 231-3750 or ebrpl.com
- The traveling exhibit, "ReTooled: Highlights of the Hechinger Collection," runs through Aug. 7 at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
- "Prepared for Life: Scouting in West Baton Rouge" opens June 8 at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.com
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Disney's "Newsies," opening June 14 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30; $19 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's summer comedy "Shades of Gray," opening June 15 on the Main Stage, 9401 Cortana Place, Cortana Mall Entrance No. 1. Tickets are $24. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of Disney's "Aladdin Jr." opening June 21 at the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Buiding, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $20; $15 for students. (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of Roald Dahl's "Willie Wonka," opening July 11 at the Pasqua Theatre, 823 Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Tickets are $20-$30. (225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org
- Tickets go on sale June 10 for the Cangelosi Dance Project's "Big Hits" on July 7 at the Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Tickets are $25-$40. Email kcangelosi1@cox.net.
- Registration is open for Kids' Orchestra's summer camps. For more information, call (225) 922-4656 or visit kidsorchestra.org.
- "The Picture of Health," a photography exhibit highlighting invisible illnesses by Leslie D. Rose, is showing at The Healthcare Galley, 3488 Brentwood Drive, Suites 102 and 103. Admission is free. lesliedrose.com/the-picture-of-health.
- "Paths and Loops: Automatic Drawings by John F. Simon Jr." opens June 8 and "A Teaspoon and a Bit of String: The Illustrations of Denise Gallagher" opens June 14 at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's production of "Willy Wonka," opening July 19 at the Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia, by calling (337) 364-6114.
On the area arts and cultural scene
