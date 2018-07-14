LAFAYETTE — Salvador Dalí became a devout Catholic when he converted in the 1950s.
But the eyes of Italy were focused only on his past, when he'd embraced amoral-nihilism. Not only embraced it but flaunted it, even staging grand orgies at his Villa by the Sea in Port Lligat in his native Spain.
For much of his life, Dalí was arguably the foremost proponent of Surrealism and its societal role in exposing what he believed were the false narratives imposed upon culture and the physical world, which he viewed as an arbitrary, irrational place.
That changed with his conversion, and though God may have absolved Dalí of his sins, the Italian government didn't.
The country rescinded an invitation to the artist to illustrate its official 1965 edition of Dante Alighieri's "The Divine Comedy" commemorating the 700th anniversary of the author's birthday.
"Italy had actually commissioned him for the work in 1957," says David Rubin, who began compiling this story in 2016. "But the decision was controversial because, first, Dalí wasn't Italian, he was Spanish, but most of all, his reputation as a nihilist put him at odds with 'The Divine Comedy’s' redemptive message."
So why are more than a hundred of Dalí's illustrations for "The Divine Comedy" occupying a gallery inside the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum in Lafayette for the next few months?
Because, like the Italian government, Dalí wouldn't let it go.
The illustrations make up the two-part exhibit "Salvador Dalí's Stairway to Heaven," curated by Rubin and organized by Carole Sorell, Inc. with support from the Park West Foundation. The Hilliard Museum is the first stop for this traveling exhibit, whose works are part of the Park West Museum in Southfield, Michigan.
The show features Dalí's illustrations for Dante's work along with his 1934 drawings for Comte de Lautréamont's 1868 "Les Chants de Maldoror," a poem championed by the painters in Dalí's surrealist art circle for its violence, cannibalism and debauchery.
The two subjects present a complete picture of Dalí, the poem representing his nihilist past and Dante as his journey to redemption.
"The psychological depth of this exhibition humanizes the legendary artist," Rubin says. "He identified with Dante's journey through hell and found redemption in the end. The Italian government didn't see it that way."
But Dalí was undeterred, pushing forward on his own and painting Dante’s poetic travels through Hell, Purgatory and Paradise. French publisher Joseph Foret partnered with him on the project.
"Dalí's friend, Pablo Picasso, suggested they pitch the illustrations to Paris publishing house Les Heures Claires," Rubin says. "They took charge of the project and published it in 1960."
Dalí also handed over his paintings to two wood engravers, who spent five years hand-carving 3,500 blocks used to create the reproductions, a set of which hangs in Lafayette.
"This work was particularly fitting because, by this time in his life, Dalí's work was influenced by an earnest interest in spirituality, Christianity and mysticism," Rubin says. "Yet he never fully turned his back on his wild years. He never apologized for them. To him, it was what it was, and he enjoyed his life."
Rubin's involvement with the exhibit began after he'd written an essay for "Dalí-Illustrator," author Eduard Fornes' 2016 hardcover catalog for the Park West Museum. Consultant Carole Sorrell, Inc., then collaborated with Rubin in putting together the traveling show.
"I was the curator at the Center for Creative Arts in New Orleans between 2000 and 2006, and I've known (Hilliard Director) Louanne Greenwald since the ’90s," Rubin says. "They were the first to respond to our call, and I was happy that the show would begin there. We've even given them an extended run on it."
The show will travel to seven other venues before settling back in its home at Park West.
Rubin believes the show gives his fans a fuller picture of the artist.
"It gives us a whole different perspective of Dalí," he says. "And it shows us illustrations by a great master."
'Salvador Dalí's Stairway to Heaven'
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, with extended hours to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Through Jan. 18.
WHERE: Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette.
ADMISSION: $5; $4 for ages 62 and older; $3 for ages 5-17. Free for museum members, University of Louisiana at Lafayette students, faculty and staff with ID and children ages 4 and younger.
INFORMATION: (337) 482-278 or hillliardmuseum.org.