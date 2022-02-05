- BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and The Advocate are co-hosting their annual Zoo Photo Contest. Submissions will be accepted through March 1. A panel of jurors chosen from the professional community will evaluate entries primarily based on general interest, photographic proficiency and reproductive quality. Winning entries will be displayed at Zippity Zoo Fest on April 2 and 3 at the Zoo and will receive a suite of prizes. Categories are children, ages 12 and younger; Junior, ages 13-18; Novice Adult, beginners and nonprofessionals; Advanced Adult, considerable experience to professional; and Fun Foto, pictures of you, your family and/or friends having fun at the Zoo. Photos must be identifiable as being taken at the Baton Rouge Zoo. For details, visit brzoo.org/events/special/annual-photo-contest-2022.
- Opéra Louisiane, the Capital City’s Opera Company, and Brew Agency, a full-service branding and advertising agency, have collaborated to produce a video to increase awareness of the severity of the state's litter issues across the state of Louisiana and how they create flooding. This piece was pursued to support the work and mission of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition. Co-founder of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition. The lyrics and score for the musical piece were created by Opéra Louisiane Artistic Director Michael Borowitz. It is performed in Cajun French by Eric Morgan and Keturah Heard with Borowitz on piano. To watch the video, visit youtube.com/watch?v=rSo3rh4HdaQ.
- the LSU College of Art + Design's Glassell Gallery is showing "8 Fluid Ounces 2022" through March 9. The show runs through Wednesday, March 9, and features artists' interpretations of the 8-fluid ounce cup. There will be a gallery reception at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, followed by an artist lecture at 5 p.m. Monday, March 7, in the LSU Design Building. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 389-7180 or email artgallery@lsu.edu.
- The Music Club of Baton Rouge will host the Bayou Brass Quintet and Showpiece Quartet in its next recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Woman’s Club in Baton Rouge, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. For more information, visit brmusicclub.com.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center of the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will offer free admission during its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. The day will feature a tour of the exhibit, "Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection" with LSU Professor of Ceramics Michaelene Walsh at 2 p.m., along with a ceramics demonstration by LSU MFA Ceramics student Matt Jones. Masks are required. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- Register now for the "How to Mix Acrylics for Pouring: An Introduction" workshop with abstract artist Kellie Rountree, set for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. This adult class will introduce the technique of using cups of paints to pour out abstract designs. The workshop is free, but space is limited. Advanced reservations are required by calling (225)336-2422 Ext. 200. For more information, visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- After two years of operating at "minimal occupancy" due to COVID-19, the Hilliard Art Museum, 715 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host a Spring Opening celebration, featuring a lineup of exhibits, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. The museum also will host the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles 2022 Pin and Poster Reveal presentation at 6 p.m. Featured exhibits will be "L. Kasimu Harris: Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges," running through July 30; "Twenty Years of Marais Press: Imprinting a Campus and a Collection," running through Aug. 20: and "Talking to Death: An Allegory for Sculpture," running through July 9. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's annual orchestra fundraiser, "Broadway, Bites, & Bubblies," from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at 25 Shadow Bend, New Iberia. Tickets are $50 by calling (337) 364-1975 (337) 658-0222. For more information, visit ipaltheater.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Robin Miller
