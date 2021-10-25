Adults and little ones, alike, will get into the Halloween spirit when the UL Lafayette Symphony presents its annual Halloween Concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in Angelle Hall Auditorium on campus.
Orchestra members will be wearing costumes, and audience members are encouraged to show up in their favorite Halloween costumes.
Musical highlights of this year's concert include Sergei Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf," Richard Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries" and Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of the Opera."
There also will be guest appearances by Shawn Roy, Natalie Connor, Chad Boudreaux, Todd Warren.
Admission is $10 for adults and children and free for all UL students, faculty and staff with current ID.
Seating is limited to 350 guests and tickets must be purchased ahead of time online (this includes free tickets for UL students, faculty, staff) by visiting ulshalloween.brownpapertickets.com.
All proceeds benefit the UL-Lafayette Symphony Orchestra Program. Face masks will be required for all audience members age 5 and older. No exceptions.
In the meantime, check out these online videos of past concerts if you want to get a flavor of what this concert is all about:
Holst Mars: youtube.com/watch?v=L6okfYMc1KY
Superman Skit: youtube.com/watch?v=yXx39s4DOO8
Night on Bald Mountain: youtube.com/watch?v=jeIiWuYUnN4
For more information, call (337) 482-6050.