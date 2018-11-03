- Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Lauren Gunderson's "Silent Sky" will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script, which is available for checkout at the box office for a $20 cash refundable deposit. To schedule an audition, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art is showing "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," featuring multimedia, sculptural and performance work by Malcolm McClay, a professor in the LSU School of Art. The museum also has opened "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," which will feature a gallery talk and book signing with Wendy Rodrigue at 4 p.m. Nov. 4, followed by a lecture by LSU art professor Darius Spieth. Both shows run through Feb. 10. (225) 389-7200, lsumoa.org.
- Local ballet students will perform side-by-side with Moscow Ballet dancers in the company's production of "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the LSU Union Theater. Get tickets at nutcracker.com/buy-tickets.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum's next Art After Hours program, "A Force of Nature," will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, featuring a curator-guided tour of the kinetic art in the exhibit "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature" and a fencing demonstration by the Red Stick School of Fencing. The $10 admission includes hors d'oeuvres and wine. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- The exhibit, "For the Love of Books," featuring work by the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, is showing at the East Baton Rouge Parish Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., through Dec. 31. Each artist has chosen a specific book for inspiration in their work. On Nov. 18, the organization will conduct its quarterly meeting at 2 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (225) 763-2240 or visit ebrpl.org.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, has opened its new exhibit from the National Archives, "Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War," which runs through Jan. 6. The museum also is showing "Makaila Favorite: Washboard City," through Jan. 20. (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- Acting Up (in Acadiana) will present "Cajun Face 2: The Tanties" at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. For tickets, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host "The Art of Musical Composition," featuring an evening of live music composed by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's staff music composer Quincy Hilliard, at 6 p.m. Nov. 7. The museum also will feature the talk, "Clementine Hunter and the FBI's Investigation of William J. Toye," by FBI agent Randy Deaton at 6 p.m. Nov. 14. For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
