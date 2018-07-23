It wouldn't be fair to call Justin Rayna just a composer. He's also a percussionist, producer, pianist, performer, dance choreographer, stunt man, acrobat and tumbler. And he's a tumbling coach for Louisiana Athletics.
For the past five years, Rayna has been working on his musical, "Legend City."
"It was time to take a break," Rayna says, "and my wife suggested staging a dance concert."
His "break" is producing a show with almost a hundred performers doing acrobatics, aerial silks, dancing, tumbling, juggling and fire spinning, with music from a live orchestra. And he's doing it twice in one day, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Dunham School's Brown-Holt Chapel Arts Center, 1111 Roy Emerson Drive.
The production, titled "Intensify," will feature the original music from Rayna's first album, and all proceeds after production costs will go to funding his musical-in-progress, "Legend City."
Rayna has carefully planned "Intensify," starting from when he compiled several of his songs into an album.
Then came the next compilation, an email list to which he sent a daily message that included a song from the album.
"The emails told a military story," Rayna says. "It was like a contemporary music boot camp where you were introduced to these songs and moved up in rank every day. It was a complete story."
The music is a fusion of contemporary, jazz, rock and classical orchestra.
"It's in the style of the Trans Siberian Orchestra, Cirque, Dream Theater, John Tesh or Yanni," Rayna says.
Rayna has transferred that story to the stage. The emails have become boot camp vignettes that will link the songs, which will be performed by an 18-piece orchestra.
"I was going to try to form a small rock band and track the rest of the orchestra," Rayna says. "But there were parts that needed to be live. So I asked the musicians to ask people they knew if they wanted to perform."
The orchestra is made up of professional musicians, many of them members of the Baton Rouge and Acadiana symphony orchestras. Many also teach on the collegiate level.
Featured groups will be Bayou Cirque, Above Ground Aerial, Of Moving Colors Productions, Artivism Dance Company, Liquid Rhythm Inc., Main Street Dance, Jean Academy of Dance and Center Stage Performing Arts Academy.
"I asked each of them to choreograph a dance to one of the songs that specifically fit their style of dancing," Rayna says. "I also asked that their company dancers perform these dances. So all of the dancers are at least 16 years old and older, and it's a professional show."
The show will be backed by projections, and actors will perform in a style similar to game role playing.
"Many of the performers are in the show on a volunteer basis," Rayna says.
Advance tickets are $25 at justinrayna.com/intensify and $30 at the door. Both performances also will be live webcast through a StageIt Web portal for $15.