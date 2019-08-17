- Tickets are on sale for Red Magnolia Theatre Co.'s annual fundraiser, "Steel MALEnolias: A Night with Ouiser and Clairee" at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Tracy Center Ballroom, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. Tickets are $30-$50. redmagnoliatc.org
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's "One Act Festival," opening Aug. 22 at the theater, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. (225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org
- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's "The Little Prince," opening Aug. 23 in the Lynn Whitfield Theatre for Performing Arts at McKinley Middle Magnet School, 1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Tickets are $15. playmakersbr.org
- Registration is open for the LSU Museum of Art's "Jewelry Workshop with Thomas Mann" on Aug. 24 at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. For ages 18 and up. Cost is $75; $65 for students. Enrollment is limited to 20. eventbrite.com/e/material-exploration-jewelry-workshop-with-thomas-mann-tickets
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum opens "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives" on Aug. 24 in the main galleries, 100 S. River Road. The show explores the perception of color and brings together the work of six renowned colorists: Gabriele Evertz, Irene Mamiye, Pard Morrison, Jen Pack, Robert Swain and Sanford Wurmfeld. It includes paintings, photographs, sculptures and “thread works.” The museum also is s showing "Cosmic Colors: An Adventure along the Spectrum" in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium in conjunction with its new exhibit. lasm.org
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of Dominique Morisseau's "Pipeline," opening Sept. 5 at the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $20; $15 for students, youngsters and groups of 10 with advance purchase. newventuretheatre.org
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "Romeo and Juliet," opening Sept. 12; "The Crucible," opening Sept. 20; and "A Christmas Carol," opening Dec. 6. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org
- The shows "Gisela Colon: Pods" and "Kota Ezawa: Two Views" close Aug. 24 at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. (337) 482-0811 or hilliardmuseum.org
On the arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com