damien mitchell -8134.jpg
Baton Rouge designer Damien Mitchell is an industrial designer and makes leather goods inside of his home studio.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY RAEGAN LABAT

An artist’s workspace can say a lot about them. What they put on the walls or what tools they use can reveal more about the person and their process. Frame of Mind is a monthly Red feature focusing on Baton Rouge creators and the spaces they work in.

Just like his designs, Damien Mitchell's apartment is simple yet highly functional.

The tiny garage apartment, located down a driveway, through a gate and up a flight of wooden steps, sits in the green treetops of a quiet street in Baton Rouge's Southdowns neighborhood. Mitchell spends his work days as a graphic designer and runs his own business and workshop right there at home.

With a University of Louisiana at Lafayette degree in industrial design, Mitchell creates a variety of leather and canvas soft goods, including wallets and bags.

The small space opens up to the fresh smell of leather. Large windows on every wall allow natural light to pour in over the bright hardwood floors. On one side is the kitchen, with the rest of the main space dedicated to a work area for Mitchell's craft.

damien mitchell -8147.jpg
Matching wooden crates keep various tools and materials organized, and the storage space is full of leather scraps, clasps and canvas straps. Cabinets store water-based dyes and miscellaneous supplies.

Aside from Mitchell's sewing machine, the desks are kept clutter free and everything in the apartment has a place in order to keep the room feeling open and productive. Leather accents are found throughout the home — evidence of experimentation with prototypes and maybe just a testament to Mitchell’s taste.

Having tools and materials easily accessible is a great reminder and motivator for artists juggling day jobs and a creative career. Coming home to an inspired environment can keep you in the positive headspace it takes to feed a creative business.

Mitchell’s home studio does just that.

Look for Mitchell regularly selling his leather and canvas pieces at local and regional art markets. More can be found at damienmitchell.us and on Instagram @damienmitchell.us.

damien mitchell -8170.jpg
Baton Rouge designer Damien Mitchell has turned his small apartment into a simple but functional workspace, filled with natural light.
damien mitchell -8119.jpg
Baton Rouge designer Damien Mitchell pulls out a piece of material for a new leather product.
damien mitchell -8076.jpg
damien mitchell -8098.jpg
Leather holders for cups made by Damien Mitchell
damien mitchell -8172.jpg
Inside Damien Mitchell's home workspace
damien mitchell -8086.jpg
Damien Mitchell cuts a piece of leather
damien mitchell -8089.jpg
damien mitchell -8176.jpg
Prototypes can be seen all around Damien Mitchell's home workspace
damien mitchell -8107.jpg
Leather wallets made by Damien Mitchell
damien mitchell -8163.jpg
Aside form the sewing machine, Damien Mitchell keeps his desks clutter free. Everything has a place in his workspace.
damien mitchell -8100.jpg
Among the leather products Damien Mitchell makes are small covers for the handles of cast iron skillets.
damien mitchell -8161.jpg
damien mitchell -8156.jpg
Inside Damien Mitchell's home workspace
damien mitchell -8074.jpg
Inside Damien Mitchell's workspace
damien mitchell -8152.jpg
Pieces of leather waiting to be turned into new products inside Damien Mitchell's home workspace
damien mitchell -8162.jpg
Prototypes and small leather pieces can be seen all over Damien Mitchell's apartment.
