The Southeastern Louisiana University Symphony Orchestra will perform its “Season Finale” May 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Pottle Music Auditorium in Hammond.
Orchestra Director and Assistant Professor of Violin Victor Correa-Cruz will conduct the concert, which is free, open to the public, and features works by Mozart, Khachaturian and Glinka.
Social distancing protocols will be followed, and face coverings are required for those in attendance. The concert will also be live streamed on KSLU’s Facebook page for those unable to attend.
The orchestra will perform W. A. Mozart’s Symphony no. 40, Orchestral Suite by A. Khachaturian and M. Glinka’s Overture to his opera “Ruslan and Ludmila.”
“On this occasion, the orchestra is covering two different formats. In the first half of the concert, Mozart’s work calls for a classical orchestra setting, an intermediate size ensemble of winds and strings,” Correa-Cruz explained. “For the other two pieces that follow, the Southeastern Orchestra will display all its potential, featuring a roster of woodwinds, brass, percussion and strings to present two examples written for the grand Romantic orchestra, which will surely provide the season with a splendorous closure. We hope to have many members of the Southeastern community with us that night, either in person or following us through live streaming on KSLU´s Facebook page.”
For more information, call (985) 549- 2184.