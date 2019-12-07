The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual "Home of the Holidays' concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive.
The concert, directed by Assistant Conductor David Torns, will feature mezzo-soprano Amy Bouchard, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Chorus led by Chorusmaster David Shaler, and Everrett Parker and The Greater Baton Rouge Interfaith Ensemble.
The concert's lineup of songs includes seasonal melodies and music from such popular holiday films as "Polar Express" and "Home Alone," along with favorites like "The Nutcracker" and "Sleigh Ride."
On Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m., the symphony will present its annual "Holiday Brass" concert at St. Joseph Cathedral, 412 North St.
The program will feature the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Brass and Percussion, also conducted by Torns.
Also featured will be the Baton Rouge Magnet High School Festival Singers under the direction of Emily DeFoe.
Rounding out the symphony's holiday programs will be "A Houmas Holiday," featuring brass and percussion, at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22, at Houmas House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow.
The grounds of Houmas House Plantation and Gardens set the scene for a special edition of Holiday Brass.
For tickets to these three events, call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.