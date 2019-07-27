The LSU Museum of Art is putting a face on questioned conventional identities in its exhibit, "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self."
The show runs through Oct. 6 and features work by three noted artists known for exploring identity in their work.
"These are three different perspectives from three different artists," curator Courtney Taylor said. "They deal with stereotypes of race and gender."
The figurative paintings are by contemporary artists Jonathan Lyndon Chase, Heidi Hahn and Doron Langberg.
The museum is located at the Shaw Center for the Arts, fifth floor, 100 Lafayette St.
A curator tour of the exhibit is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, when admission to the museum is free from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. A Q-and-A session with the artists is at 6:30 p.m.