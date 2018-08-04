Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its 2018 session, which begins on Aug. 27.
Registration will remain open throughout the semester, however registrations received after Aug. 20 will incur a $20 late fee.
The 13-week fall semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice lessons to students of all ages. In addition, violin, viola and cello students who have one year of previous experience may participate in the five-week orchestra session. Home school students join the new “Group Piano for Home School Students” class, which will consist of two, five-week sessions. Opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are also available upon request.
For more information and general registration, call (985) 549-5502 or visit southeastern.edu/cms.