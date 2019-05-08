Sure, making a phone call is easy. And flowers or a card are quick gifts. But if you're looking for something a little extra to do for Mother's Day, there are plenty of events and brunch specials happening around Baton Rouge.
Below is a roundup of Mother's Day related events in the area, from buffets and concerts to a day at the zoo. All events take place Sunday, May 12.
Did we miss anything? Let us know by emailing red@theadvocate.com.
MOTHER'S DAY AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Keeper chats and educational shows throughout the day. First 100 mothers will receive a free flower from Billy Heromans. Regular admission: $8.75 adults; $7.75 seniors; $5.75 ages 2-12; Free ages 1 and under. (225) 775-3877; brzoo.org.
CROWNE PLAZA MOTHER'S DAY BUFFET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. Featuring omelet and waffle station, appetizers, soups and salads, seafood, entrees, a carving station and desserts. Seatings on the hour, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. $28 adults; $22 ages 65 and up; $14 ages 6-12; free ages 5 and under. (225) 925-2244; crownebaton.com.
L'AUBERGE MOTHER'S DAY SPECIALS: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Avenue. Mother's Day buffet, all day, at Bon Temps Buffet featuring lamb chops, grilled brown butter salmon and more. $31.95 per person. Mother's Day brunch at 18 Steak, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring buffet-style station with roaster pork loin, shrimp and corn bisque, and more. Music by John Gray Jazz Trio. $49 per person. (225) 215-7777; lbatonrouge.com.
TJ RIBS MOTHER'S DAY: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., TJ Ribs, 2324 S. Acadian Thruway and 6330 Siegen Lane. Lobster tail for $19.95, prime rib and other specials. tjribs.com.
TALLULAH MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Special Mother's Day brunch menu. (225) 388-5710; tallulahrestaurant.com.
THE GREGORY MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Gregory, 150 Third St. Special Mother's Day brunch menu. (225) 408-1800; thegregorybr.com.
TOPS MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., TOPs Ultra Lounge, 6120 Airline Highway. Brunch menu and drink specials. facebook.com/topsultralounge.
HOUMAS HOUSE MOTHER'S DAY BUFFET: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Houmas House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. Featuring soups, salads, seafood, entrees, a carving station and desserts. $75 adults; $26 ages 10 and under. Reservations required. (225) 473-9380; houmashouse.com.
JONES CREEK MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jones Creek Cafe. Brunch menu is served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with specials throughout the day. jonescreekcafe.com.
WHITE OAK MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH BUFFET: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., White Oak Estate and Gardens, 17660 George O'Neal Road. Featuring soups, salads, entrees, a carving station, gristmill, sides, desserts and a kids' buffet. Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. $59.95 adults; $19.95 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and under. Reservations required. (225) 751-1882; whiteoakestateandgardens.com.
HOLLYWOOD MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 1717 N. River Road. Featuring prime rib, shrimp stew, chicken Parmesan and more. Music by Deware Walker. facebook.com/hollywoodbr.
COOKIE ROUGE MOTHER'S DAY POP-UP: 11 a.m., Pottery Barn Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Mother's Day cookies available for purchase by Baton Rouge bakery Cookie Rouge. facebook.com/cookierouge.
UPSTAGE THEATRE MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place. Food, entertainment and door prizes. Use entrance No. 1. $25. (225) 924-3774; facebook.com/upstagetheatrebr.
ANTONIA MOTHER'S DAY TEA: 11:30 a.m., The Red Barn at Antonia Plantation, 4626 S. River Road, Port Allen. Afternoon tea with sandwiches, scones and mini desserts. Seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. $45 adults; $22 children. Call for reservations: (225) 964-2574.
SPRING/MOTHER'S DAY CONCERT: 3 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. More than 30 students from Baton Rouge High, Woodlawn High, McKinley High and Glasgow Middle will perform works by Mozart, J.S. Bach, Vivaldi and more. Led by Yong Hao Pan. Free. ebrpl.com.
MOTHER'S DAY BLUES: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Bottle & Tap, 11445 Coursey Blvd. Drink and food specials and music by Tory Turner Band at 5 p.m. No cover. facebook.com/bottleandtapbr.
"MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD": 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, 2323 S. Acadian Thruway. Red Magnolia Theatre Company will stage the play "Motherhood Out Loud," a moving comedy about parenthood. Ticket includes one house margarita or beverage and an appetizer. Cash bar and limited dinner menu will also be available. Performance contains adult language and themes. 6 p.m. dinner service; 7 p.m. curtain. $20. redmagnoliatc.org; motherhoodoutloud.com.
MOTHER'S DAY FEATURING VINCE HUTCHINSON: 8 p.m. to midnight, DA 50, 2414 N. Acadian Thruway. Live music by Vince Hutchinson and drink specials.