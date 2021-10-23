Expect a few surprises when "The Rocky Horror Show" returns to Theatre Baton Rouge's stage on Oct. 28.
"We haven't changed any of the 'Rocky Horror' traditions, but we've added some things," said director Colle King.
In the show, a campy musical celebrating Hollywood's B-movie horror films, Brad, played by Noah Catalanotto, and Janet, played by Presleigh Stagg, get stranded in a raging storm outside an ominous castle.
Their lives are forever changed when they walk through the front door into the world of Frank N Furter, a transvestite mad doctor.
Taking care of the castle's business are Frank N Furter's butler Riff Raff and his sister Magenta.
For the first time, Riff Raff will be played by a female actor, Sarah Hille.
"Growing up, my dad was a big fan of 'Rocky Horror,' and I used to watch it with him," Hille said. "Riff Raff was always my favorite character, and I always thought that if I had a chance to be in this show, I'd want to play him."
At her audition, Hille imitated Riff Raff's hunched gait but didn't really expect to play the character.
"But then I got a call for the callbacks, and they told me I had the role," she said. "I couldn't believe it."
Magenta is played by Nya Skipper, who never watched "Rocky Horror" before auditioning.
"My friends convinced me to audition," she said. "They said it would be a lot of fun. I didn't know what to expect, but, oh my God, I didn't anticipate this. It pushes me out of my comfort zone, and it's a lot of fun."
The production, filled with bawdy humor, is known for its show-stopping number, "The Time Warp," where the audience joins in.
There's also the tap-dancing Columbia, played by Sarah Short, and Rocky, played by Brendon Landry, the "perfect" man created in a Frankenstein-like scene by Frank N Furter.
One of the show's favorite traditions continues with the audience tossing specific items — a new one was added this year — toward the stage at designated moments. You will be able to buy the throws at the door of Theatre Baton Rouge's Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd.
Theatre Baton Rouge cautions that "The Rocky Horror Show" has an R rating.
Face masks are required, along with either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
The show runs Oct. 28-31, beginning at 8 p.m. There also will be midnight shows on Oct. 29-30.
For tickets — $35, $25 for students — call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.