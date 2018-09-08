lancon 2

Carol Lancon's solo exhibit of quilts opens Sept. 22 at the Teche Center for the Arts in Breaux Bridge. 

Here's what's happening this week in the area arts and cultural scene:

  • Tickets are on sale for Opera Louisiane's "Opening Night," at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $18-$90 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
  • Dance auditions for New Venture Theatre's “Love, Whitney - A Choreoplay” will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. For details or to sign up, visit nvtarts.org.
  • Tickets are on sale for a performance by violinist Lucia Micarelli at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $25-$45 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.  
  • Registration is open for Acting Up (in Acadiana)'s 2018-19 acting classes for students from age 7 to adults. Classes begin Sept. 10 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Registration will be accepted through Sept. 30. For more information, visit actingupinacadiana.com.
  • Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors' first performance of the 2018-19 season, "Come Together," at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $17-$38 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
  • Southeastern Louisiana University's fall series, “Let’s Talk: Art,” jointly sponsored by the university's Department of Music and Performing Arts and Friends of Sims Memorial Library, will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 12, at the Contemporary Art Gallery on campus. The talk will feature Dillon Raborn of Rutgers University speaking on “Lo-fi: Collage, Instrumental Hip-Hop, and Artist Cybercommunities.” Admission is free. For more information, call (985) 549-3962.
  • Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Little Shop of Horrors," opening Sept. 21 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults and $19 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org
  • The Teche Center for the Arts, 210 E. Bridge St., Breaux Bridge, will open a solo exhibit of Carol Lancon's quilts with a reception from 2 p.m .to 5 p.m. Sept. 22. The show runs through Nov. 30, and admission is free. For more information call (337) 250-2279.
  • Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's first concert of the 2018-19 season, "American Greats," featuring harpist Yolanda Kondonassis performing the symphony's commissioned harp concerto by Jennifer Higdon at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St. Tickets are $40-$60 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org
  • Tickets are on sale for the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum Hays Town Home Tours in Baton Rouge from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The tour is being conducted in conjunction with the Louisiana Architecture Foundation. Tickets are $55 for the VIP package, which includes a private champagne reception, and $30 for individual advance tickets. Individual tickets are $35 on the day of the tour, which features several private homes. Other architectural landmarks will be open to the public as well. For tickets, call (337) 482‐2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
  • Tickets are on sale for Ulysses Owens Jr.'s "Three" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $18-$42 by visiting acadianacenterforthearts.org.

