Here's what's happening this week in the area arts and cultural scene:
- Tickets are on sale for Opera Louisiane's "Opening Night," at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $18-$90 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
- Dance auditions for New Venture Theatre's “Love, Whitney - A Choreoplay” will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. For details or to sign up, visit nvtarts.org.
- Tickets are on sale for a performance by violinist Lucia Micarelli at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $25-$45 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
- Registration is open for Acting Up (in Acadiana)'s 2018-19 acting classes for students from age 7 to adults. Classes begin Sept. 10 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Registration will be accepted through Sept. 30. For more information, visit actingupinacadiana.com.
- Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors' first performance of the 2018-19 season, "Come Together," at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $17-$38 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
- Southeastern Louisiana University's fall series, “Let’s Talk: Art,” jointly sponsored by the university's Department of Music and Performing Arts and Friends of Sims Memorial Library, will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 12, at the Contemporary Art Gallery on campus. The talk will feature Dillon Raborn of Rutgers University speaking on “Lo-fi: Collage, Instrumental Hip-Hop, and Artist Cybercommunities.” Admission is free. For more information, call (985) 549-3962.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Little Shop of Horrors," opening Sept. 21 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults and $19 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
- The Teche Center for the Arts, 210 E. Bridge St., Breaux Bridge, will open a solo exhibit of Carol Lancon's quilts with a reception from 2 p.m .to 5 p.m. Sept. 22. The show runs through Nov. 30, and admission is free. For more information call (337) 250-2279.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's first concert of the 2018-19 season, "American Greats," featuring harpist Yolanda Kondonassis performing the symphony's commissioned harp concerto by Jennifer Higdon at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St. Tickets are $40-$60 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum Hays Town Home Tours in Baton Rouge from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The tour is being conducted in conjunction with the Louisiana Architecture Foundation. Tickets are $55 for the VIP package, which includes a private champagne reception, and $30 for individual advance tickets. Individual tickets are $35 on the day of the tour, which features several private homes. Other architectural landmarks will be open to the public as well. For tickets, call (337) 482‐2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Ulysses Owens Jr.'s "Three" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $18-$42 by visiting acadianacenterforthearts.org.