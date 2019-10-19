HAMMOND — Concerts, poetry, lectures and a film festival highlight the fourth week of Fanfare, Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual fall arts festival.
On Oct. 21, in the Common Read program, readers will meet Iranian American poet Kaveh Akbar, author of “Calling a Wolf a Wolf,” a confessional collection of poetry. The personal narrative follows his path through addiction to recovery.
During Akbar’s visit to campus, he will take part in three events in the Student Union Ballroom. The program includes student presentations from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., a question-and-answer session with the author from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and a reading, reception and book signing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. All events are free.
Also on Oct. 21, the free lecture series “Your Best 10 Minutes” continues with talks by SLU's Claire Procopio, of Communication and Media Studies Department; Sherri Craig, of the English Department; Erin Horzelski, of the Biological Sciences Department, and Carol Madere, of the Communication and Media Studies Department. The event will be at 1 p.m. in Pottle Auditorium.
At 1 p.m. Oct. 23, Joe Burns, of the Communication and Media Studies Department, will present the next Then and Now Lecture on “The Summer of Love. Woodstock to Altamont. 50 Years On.” Co-sponsored by the Department of Communication and Media Studies, the lecture will offer a different look at the two iconic music events.
Also on Oct. 23, Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present An Evening with Clarence Gilyard Jr. at 7:30 p.m. in the downtown Hammond theater.
The star of “Die Hard,” “Top Gun,” “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger” will share his experiences as a film, television and stage actor. Tickets are $10 and $5 for students and are available at the Columbia/Fanfare box office, 220 E. Thomas St., (985) 543-4371. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and one hour prior to performances. A $40 VIP ticket is also offered for this event and includes a post-show meet and greet with Gilyard.
On Oct. 24, SLU's Jack Bedell will lead “Poetry and Art: An Ekphrastic Writing Workshop.” Scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., the free workshop will be held in the Contemporary Art Gallery.
Also on Oct. 24, “Wild and Scenic Film Festival” is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SLU's Student Union Annex, 303 Union Ave. A bonus film is available at 5:30 p.m. featuring the “Manchac Swamps: Then and Now.” Tickets are $18 at eventbrite.com: Hammond Wild and Scenic.
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will open up its Columbia Theatre season on Oct. 25 with a concert titled “Romantic German Masters.” Scheduled at 7:30 p.m., the concert's guest conductor is Gemma New and featured cellist is Lynn Harrell. Tickets are $20 to $37 at lpomusic.com.
The week culminates with a free performance by the U.S. Army Field Jazz Ambassadors: The Greatest Generation at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Columbia Theatre.
For a complete Fanfare schedule, contact the Columbia/Fanfare office at (985) 543-4366 or visit columbiatheatre.org.