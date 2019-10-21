"Bach" by popular demand, the Baton Rouge Symphony will open its Lamar Family Chamber Series with the third annual Bachtoberfest at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St.
This family-friendly outdoor concert, led by the symphony's concertmaster, Borislava Iltcheva, provides an intimate and relaxed setting to enjoy classical music. Beer, wine and brats will all be available for purchase.
While seating is provided, concertgoers also can pack their own picnic and listen to the concert from the lawn.
On the program will be Bach's "Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3," Corelli's "Concerto Grosso Op. 6, No. 8, Christmas," Telemann's "Viola Concerto," Vivaldi's "Autumn" from “The Four Seasons” and Bach's "Brandenburg Concerto No. 1."
Tickets are $30. Student rush tickets are available 20 minutes prior to performance (subject to availability) for $10 cash with current student ID.
For tickets, call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.