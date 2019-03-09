Concert organist Jacob Benda will perform a recital at 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave. Admission is free.
Sponsored by St. Aloysius Church and the Baton Rouge Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, the program will feature three organ works: "Organ Sonata No. 2 in e Minor" by A. G. Ritter, "Marian Suite" by David Bednall and "The Seven Last Words and Triumph of Christ" by Pamela Decker.
The "Marian Suite" will include a performance by violinist and Baton Rouge Symphony concertmaster Borislava Iltcheva.
Benda, who earned his doctorate of musical arts degree in 2015 from LSU, has been featured as a solo recitalist at cathedrals, festivals and universities throughout the U.S. Recent engagements include performances at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis and Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans.
Benda also is a published author, producer and member of various executive boards. He currently serves as director of music and liturgy at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Excelsior, Minnesota.