HAMMOND — The Community Music School at Southeastern Louisiana University will present the Northlake Community Band in a concert titled “Fall Potpourri” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in Pottle Auditorium on Southeastern’s campus. Admission is free.
Jerry Voorhees, Southeastern professor emeritus of Bassoon, will conduct the concert that will include works by G. Holst, J. Jenkins, J. Williams, H. Fillmore, L. Anderson and others.
For more information, call (985) 549-5502 or email cms@southeastern.edu.