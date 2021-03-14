- This year's Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation's Great Performers in Concert Series, "Symphony Stars: For the Love of Music," will be an online performance featuring members of the Baton Rouge Symphony. The free concert will be performed live at 8 p.m. March 26 on The Advocate’s Facebook page and NOLA.com, WAFB’s auxiliary station WBXH, Cox Channel 16 and the symphony's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's online concert "Hollywood Hits," conducted by David Torns, at 7:30 p.m. March 18. The concert will be livestreamed from Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive, where in-person tickets are sold out. Tickets for the online concert are $30 at brso.org.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is showing "Our Louisiana," which explores the history of art in Louisiana through pieces from the museum's permanent collection. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for LSU Theatre's online production of Naomi Iizuka's play, "Anon(ymous)," running April 13-18. The story is a reimagining of Homer’s "Odyssey." The show will be performed live and streamed online. For tickets, call (225) 578-3527 or visit lsu.edu/cmda/theatre.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host its next Outdoor Old Time Music Open Jam from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 on the covered porch of the museum’s Juke Joint with guests under the shade of sprawling oak trees. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the museum’s open-air barn. Musicians will play informally, and the jam session is open to any musician to join in on the old country, bluegrass and folk music. Face masks are required. Those attending can bring their own lawn chairs and refreshments. Admission is free.
- Registration is open for summer art camps at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 715 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is hosting a plein-air art painting demonstration by Ken Backhaus, judge for the Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition, at 1 p.m. March 16. Admission is free, but registration at hilliardmuseum.org. Also, the museum will host a Virtual Artist Conversation with LaChaun Moore at 6 p.m. March 17 on Zoom; it will be broadcast on the museum's Facebook Page.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
