The Baton Rouge Irish Club will celebrate Samhain, or the first day of November, on Nov. 1 with “The Music and The Fire” at the Bogan Firehouse Museum, 427 Laurel St. Admission is $10, which includes food, open bar and entertainment. Kilts and costumes are encouraged. bririshclub.com
The Perkins Rowe Arts Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary with music, dancing, artists and makers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 and noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 3. perkinsrowe.com
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's musical, "A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder," opening Nov. 1 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $31; $20 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org
Tickets are on sale for Opera Louisiane's annual Young People's Opera, "Cinderella," at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St. Tickets are $15.44 and free for children. operalouisiane.com
Tickets are on sale for an encore performance of UpStage Theatre's "The Hourglass" at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 on the theater's Black Box stage, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $22. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz
Early bird tickets are on sale for $25 through Nov. 15 for New Venture Theatre's "Black Nativity," opening Dec. 13 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in LSU's Music and Dramatic Arts Building. After that, tickets will be $30. newventuretheatre.org
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's "Sci-Fi — Music of the Final Frontier," conducted by David Torns at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St. For more information, call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org
BREC Baton Rouge Zoo is accepting submissions for its annual “Art Gone Wild” art contest through Nov. 29. Artists of all ages and experience levels are invited to paint or draw the zoo animals that inspire them most and submit their work for judging at the Zoo's Annual ZooLights event in December. Entries are free; submissions are limited to one per person. Artwork must be two-dimensional drawn or painted by hand. Categories are: alligator, second grade and younger; eagle, third through sixth grades; giraffe, seventh through 12th grades; and tiger, all adults. Submissions will be on display Dec. 13-14. brzoo.org/events/special/art-gone-wild
Tickets are on sale for a performance by a capella group Street Corner Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $45-$62. (337) 233-7060 or acadianacenterforthearts.org
The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra is collaborating with the Acadiana Center for the Arts and Slovakian Honorary Consul Zoltan Gombos for the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution of 1989, which brought the end of communism in Czechoslovakia, in a concert featuring composer and pianist Peter Breiner at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.com
The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host an artist talk with Daniel DiCaprio at 6 p.m. Nov. 6. DiCaprio will discuss his recent exhibition, "Transformation" at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. hilliardmuseum.org