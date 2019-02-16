Writer and director Josh Hamzehee will perform "Burnt City," his one-man play, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-23 in LSU’s HopKins Black Box Theatre, Room 137, Coates Hall.
Hamzehee, a doctoral student in LSU’s Department of Communication Studies, describes "Burnt City" as a “personal Persian show in a partisan political time that compares domestic abuse in one’s home to the impacts homelands have on their citizens.”
While the subject is serious, Hamzehee says, it is a comedy.
The hourlong show draws on Hamzehee’s real-life, biracial and bilingual upbringing as the son of an Iranian military man who immigrated to Los Angeles following the 1979 Iranian Revolution.
Set in a dystopian 2032 where ancestry data is government regulated, Hamzehee's character, Kurosh, is shipped to Shahr-e Sukhte, a 6,000-year-old Persian metropolis-turned-apocalyptic graveyard.
Through various vignettes, "Burnt City" travels through several time periods such as a 1980s wrestling ring with Hulk Hogan and the Iron Sheik, the history of U.S.-Middle East relations told through biting satire and an appreciation of Persian culture shared through artifacts and video projections.
Make reservations at goo.gl/LUXdUq. Performances are free, but donations will be accepted at the door.
Parking is available at Coates Hall after 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and all day on weekends. For more information, visit lsu.edu/cmst or bit.ly/HopBB.