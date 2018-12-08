- The Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence is accepting essays from children in the third through 12th grades for its Student Author Competition. The top three winners in the elementary, middle school and high school categories will win cash awards and a certificate of recognition. The topic is “What would happen in a world without books?” Essays must be no more than 500 words and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec., 15 at gainesaward@braf.org. All documents must be attached as a PDF or word document. For more information, call (225) 281-3710, email gainesaward@braf.org or visit ernestjgainesaward.
- Tickets are on sale for Red Shift choir's concerts, "Beyond Earth's Boundaries: Kile Smith's the Consolation of Apollo," commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon mission on Dec. 15-16 at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. For tickets, visit redshiftchoir.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor's "Holiday Evening with The Ten Tenors" at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the college's Magnolia Arts Theatre. Gala tickets are $50. Performance only tickets are $25. Net proceeds from the sales of the tenors' album, "Our Christmas Wish," will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For tickets, visit bontempstix.com/events/Ten-Tenors.
- Auditions for the Manship Theatre’s third annual Club Cabaret at the Hartley/Vey will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Hartley/Vey Workshop by appointment only. Call (225) 344-0334. Performers are should be between the ages of 10-18. Prepare one 32-bar cut of a song that shows your vocal ability and range. An accompanist will be provided for auditions, so sheet music is needed. There is a performance fee if cast.
- Tickets are on sale for "Christmas Cheer with Sweet Cecilia" at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Teche Center for the Arts, 210 E. Bridge St., Breaux Bridge. Admission is $15; $10 for seniors and students. Sweet Cecilia is the all-female band from Cecilia. The Christmas concert will benefit the Teche Center's mission to educate and enliven through arts and the region’s Cajun and Creole culture. For tickets, visit techecenterforthearts.com.
- The Jeanerette Museum Board of Directors is collecting stories and poems detailing the culture and history of Bayou Teche, the city of Jeanerette and local life as it relates to water. Stories and poems must be submitted with the release form available at JeaneretteMuseum.com or requested by email at JeaneretteMuseum@yahoo.com. The deadline for submission is Feb. 1. For more information, call (337) 380-9057.
On the area arts and cultural scene
