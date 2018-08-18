Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has dubbed its 2018-19 season "Touring the Town" as its performances will play out in three different locations while its home stage at the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts is undergoing renovations.
Doug Varone and Dancers will be the first to perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the LSU Union Theater. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre alumnus Whitney Dufrene is a member of the New York-based Varone company.
Next up, BRBT presents what has become the crown jewel of the holiday season, "The Nutcracker, A Tale from the Bayou," at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 15-16 at Raising Cane's River Center Arena.
The performances in this new space will call on the creative talents of artistic directors Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews and the technical crew to come up with new ways to bring the magic to life in a new venue.
“Change can be a good thing,” Buchmann says. “I think audiences will be excited to see all of the creative ways we adapt to our new space.”
The program will be accompanied by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.
Baton Rouge Ballet’s final production, a mixed bill of choreography titled, “Homecoming Dances,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. May 3 and 2 p.m. May 4 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts.
This performance will feature some of the company's alumni returning to either dance along with or choreograph new works and classic favorites.
“Baton Rouge Ballet has produced so many talented dancers and we are always so proud to share their accomplishments with our audiences," Mathews says. "When our alumni succeed and go to work in the professional dance world, I think it’s important for future dancers and students to experience what they themselves could be capable of. All of Baton Rouge should be proud of these homegrown artists.”
Season tickets for all performances are on sale and can be purchased by calling (225) 766-8379 or visiting batonrougeballet.org.